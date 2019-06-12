Shahid Kapoor Drops A SHOCKER; Reveals Why He Didn't Attend Ex Kareena Kapoor Khan's Wedding!

Shahid Revealed Priyanka Had Invited Him To Her Wedding Reception

Shahid revealed that Priyanka, who tied the knot with beau Nick Jonas last year, had invited him to the Mumbai reception. For those who ain't aware, Shahid and PeeCee were dating for a brief period.

Here's Why Shahid Kapoor Was Missing At Kareena-Saif's Wedding

Further, when the host quizzed about his another ex- Kareena Kapoor Khan, who tied to knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012, the actor revealed, "About Kareena, I don't remember, it was a while ago. I don't think I was invited."

When Shahid Opened Up About His Equation With His Exes

Earlier on Koffee With Karan, speaking about there should be normal vibes between exes, Shahid had said, "I think there should be eventually. If you are happy and if you are settled then there's no reason to be uncomfortable with other people. If you are uncomfortable with something and holding on to something, I think those are the times that we should probably be awkward because there's something within you that's not settled.

But if you're happy with where you are, you always wish everybody happiness. I wish them all the happiness."

On Neha Dhupia's Show, Shahid Also Spoke About Regretting Turning Down This Film

The actor revealed that he was offered Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti, but he rejected the film. He said, "I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I'd cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn't make time for it."

The Actor Also Opened Up About One Film He Wished To Undo

Shahid took the name of Vikas Bahl's Shaandaar and added, "Even I was confused when I saw the film."