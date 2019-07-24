Shahid Kapoor FINALLY Talks About Kabir Singh; Says We Want You To Feel He's Unacceptable In Defense

Shahid Finally Tells Us What He Thinks About The Kabir Singh Controversy

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor finally opened up about the Kabir Singh controversy. He said that he felt it is hypocritical that Indian audience accepts a character like Kabir Singh in Hollywood, but not in Bollywood.

"We Want You To Feel He Is Unacceptable"

"If Kabir hadn't slapped Preeti (Kiara Advani's character), would everything else that he did be okay? Because he slapped the girl, you feel that is unacceptable and that Kabir Singh is an unacceptable character. We want you to feel this is unacceptable, his behaviour has gone beyond control." He further explained, "Kabir Singh is the guy who the film is about and he is the guy who's the problem."

He Didn't Do An Interview Because He Felt Everyone Was Aggressive

When asked why he had remained silent all this while, he explained that it was because he felt it wasn't a healthy atmosphere to discuss the movie. "The reason I didn't do an interview is because I felt everyone was very aggressive. And I didn't think it was healthy. I didn't want to come out attacking anybody. I didn't want to come out defending a film. I wanted to speak about a film like a film should be spoken about."

"People Who Make Weekend Conversation About It Feel A Sense Of Ownership"

"It's interesting to see people, who make weekend conversation over it, seem to feel so much more of a sense of ownership on the film than those people who actually spent a year making it," he added.