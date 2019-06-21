Shahid Kapoor Gets Brutally Slammed For Kabir Singh!

The latest release of Shahid Kapoor, Kabir Singh has turned out divisive. While many movie-goers are praising the performance of the actor and story of the film, many also slammed Shahid and the film for glorifying toxic masculinity. Read out some of the unhappy tweets w.r.t. Kabir Singh.

Arnav Sinha @arnavsinha: "Not surprised so many people are praising #KabirSingh. We don't need movies like these in a country already suffering from a terribly regressive culture. Shame on @shahidkapoor for a role like this.

Paulami Sen @Paulami309: "Give me one good reason why it is okay to glorify toxic masculinity? And why are theatres full and who are clapping at these heroes who abuse? #KabirSingh."

Sujit Yadav @benstone0042: "Nobody:... Literally nobody:... Bollywood: Follow and harass a girl and eventually she falls for you."

Dr.Deepa Sharma @deepadoc: "But why do you want to watch this kind of misogynistic toxic uncomfortable story again n again? 1 time was enough I think. I also watched telugu version but after that I don't dare myself to watch again a movie on women oppression. #KabirSingh #ShahidKapoor."

TestMatchSpecial @TestSpecial: "Where are all the women groups when films like #KabirSingh are being released.Unfortunately, some girls like such abusive,misogynists, addicted,desperate men. After few years of abuse physically, mentally when they realize their mistake, they tweet about them with hashtag #Metoo."

Sucharita Tyagi @Su4ita: "#KabirSingh is deeply, deeply problematic, and the congratulatory tweets have filled my heart with equal parts gloom and despair. I haven't been this uncomfortable watching a movie in a long ass time."

DK @anticastecat: "NOW, I'm gonna mute the hashtag #KabirSinghReview as I can't go through same anxiety and trauma all over again.If you plan to go watch that shit- remember to prioritise your mental health- it has sexual harassment, abuse, toxic masculinity, heroic misogyny and casteism. All in one."

What's your thought on Kabir Singh? Do let us know in the comments section below..