Shahid Kapoor Gets The Sweetest Birthday Wish From His Step Father Rajesh Khattar

The ultra cool Shahid Kapoor turned 38 today and like many other celebrities, he just keeps getting better with age. Birthday wishes are pouring in for the actor from everywhere but the most special wish he received today was from his step father, actor Rajesh Khattar. Shahid shares a deep and very special bond with his half-siblings, Ishaan Khatter and Sanah Kapur, and although not much is spoken about his beautiful family members, we now know that they are all a very tight knit family. You will see what we are talking about when you read the message Rajesh Khattar wrote for his step son.

"From being a good looking teenager to the most good looking young man. From being the most promising newcomer to an award winning mega star, from being a loving husband to a doting father, ur journey has been nothing short of inspirational. U have evolved to be a complete performer & an exceptional human being & make all around you super proud," wrote Rajesh Khattar, Shahid Kapoor's step father on his Instagram, on the occasion of Shahid's 38th birthday. This sweet note was accompanied by two throwback pictures of Rajesh and Shahid. This has got to be one of the best birthday wishes Shahid has received today.

Shahid's parents, Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem separated and got married to Supriya Pathak and Rajesh Khattar respectively. But everyone in the family maintained a cordial relationship even after the split. Talking about how Neliima had Shahid's step brother Ishaan, Shahid had once said on Koffee With Karan, "When my mom got married for the second time, she was pretty clear she didn't want a second baby because she felt like, you know, it was pretty late, she got married in her early 30s. I kept pestering her saying that it is not fair, I deserve a sibling. And she literally had Ishaan for me. I begged her for two or three years. And finally, she gave in and said 'Alright, I am gonna have one.'" Adorable, right?

Rajesh Khattar is currently married to actress Vandana Sanjnani after he separated from Neliima.

