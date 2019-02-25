English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahid Kapoor Gets The Sweetest Birthday Wish From His Step Father Rajesh Khattar

    By
    |

    The ultra cool Shahid Kapoor turned 38 today and like many other celebrities, he just keeps getting better with age. Birthday wishes are pouring in for the actor from everywhere but the most special wish he received today was from his step father, actor Rajesh Khattar. Shahid shares a deep and very special bond with his half-siblings, Ishaan Khatter and Sanah Kapur, and although not much is spoken about his beautiful family members, we now know that they are all a very tight knit family. You will see what we are talking about when you read the message Rajesh Khattar wrote for his step son.

    Shahid Gets A Sweet B’Day Wish From Step Father Rajesh

    "From being a good looking teenager to the most good looking young man. From being the most promising newcomer to an award winning mega star, from being a loving husband to a doting father, ur journey has been nothing short of inspirational. U have evolved to be a complete performer & an exceptional human being & make all around you super proud," wrote Rajesh Khattar, Shahid Kapoor's step father on his Instagram, on the occasion of Shahid's 38th birthday. This sweet note was accompanied by two throwback pictures of Rajesh and Shahid. This has got to be one of the best birthday wishes Shahid has received today.

    View this post on Instagram

    From being a good looking teenager to the most good looking young man. From being the most promising newcomer to an award winning mega star, from being a loving husband to a doting father,ur journey has been nothing short of inspirational. U have evolved to be a complete performer & an exceptional human being & make all around you super proud😊 #happybirthday sasha @shahidkapoor #shahidkapoor Have a blessed one & #keepshining 💕

    A post shared by Rajesh Khattar (@rajesh_khattar) on Feb 24, 2019 at 8:16pm PST

    Shahid's parents, Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem separated and got married to Supriya Pathak and Rajesh Khattar respectively. But everyone in the family maintained a cordial relationship even after the split. Talking about how Neliima had Shahid's step brother Ishaan, Shahid had once said on Koffee With Karan, "When my mom got married for the second time, she was pretty clear she didn't want a second baby because she felt like, you know, it was pretty late, she got married in her early 30s. I kept pestering her saying that it is not fair, I deserve a sibling. And she literally had Ishaan for me. I begged her for two or three years. And finally, she gave in and said 'Alright, I am gonna have one.'" Adorable, right?

    Rajesh Khattar is currently married to actress Vandana Sanjnani after he separated from Neliima.

    MOST READ: Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Krish After NTR Biopic's Failure At The Box Office

    Read more about: shahid kapoor rajesh khattar
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 19:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue