    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shahid Kapoor Has A Message For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Salman Khan!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      It seems just like many fans, actor Shahid Kapoor also secretly wishes to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan together on the silver screen. The duo was last seen together in Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam in 2002 and in the same year, Aishwarya had officially confirmed that she had broken up with Salman. Since then, the duo hasn't spoken to each other, let alone sign a film together. However, there's no denying that they are still considered as one of the most popular on-screen jodis of B-town.

      So, when Shahid Kapoor graced the chat show of Neha Dhupia, #NoFilterNeha Season 4, he was asked whom would he like to recast in Padmaavat and the Haider actor ended up taking Aishwarya and Salman's name. Here's what he said..

      Listen Up Salman And Aishwarya!

      Listen Up Salman And Aishwarya!

      Shahid Kapoor said, "Actually, the cast of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam would work well for that film as well." It's pretty clear that Shahid would like to cast Aishwarya Rai as Rani Padmavati. But we wonder whom would he cast as Allaudin Khiliji and Maharawal Ratan Singh!

      Shahid On NickYanka

      Shahid On NickYanka

      In the same episode, Shahid also gave a marriage advice to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and said, "Understand each other's backgrounds as well as you can, because you're from very different backgrounds."

      Shahid On Janhvi And Ishaan

      Shahid On Janhvi And Ishaan

      Rumours are rife that Janhvi Kapoor is allegedly dating Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khattar. When Shahid was asked what relationship advice he would like to give to the alleged young couple, he said, "Balance work and personal space."

      Shahid On Identity Crisis

      Shahid On Identity Crisis

      Shahid also spoke about his daughter, Misha Kapoor and revealed that he had an identity crisis during the shoot of Padmaavat because Misha couldn't recognize him.

      Shahid revealed, "It was at Mira's parents' house, I reached there probably a day or two after they had reached because I was just finishing some stuff up, and she just refused to recognize me. She was what, 1.5 at that time and I was dying to hold her and meet her and run around with her and talk to her and she was with the maid taking a walk in the garden, and Mira had gone to meet some relatives, and I reached early and I wanted to take her in my arms and she came to me and started crying."

      Shahid Further Added..

      Shahid Further Added..

      "When I was talking to her, she was staring at my mouth and looking at my face and it was not making sense to her because she was like I know that voice but I don't know this face, I didn't have my beard. I do look different with and without my beard. It does make a big difference, I shouldn't have done it like this."

      On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 22:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 22, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue