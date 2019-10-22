Shahid Kapoor Has A Message For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Salman Khan!

Listen Up Salman And Aishwarya!

Shahid Kapoor said, "Actually, the cast of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam would work well for that film as well." It's pretty clear that Shahid would like to cast Aishwarya Rai as Rani Padmavati. But we wonder whom would he cast as Allaudin Khiliji and Maharawal Ratan Singh!

Shahid On NickYanka

In the same episode, Shahid also gave a marriage advice to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and said, "Understand each other's backgrounds as well as you can, because you're from very different backgrounds."

Shahid On Janhvi And Ishaan

Rumours are rife that Janhvi Kapoor is allegedly dating Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khattar. When Shahid was asked what relationship advice he would like to give to the alleged young couple, he said, "Balance work and personal space."

Shahid On Identity Crisis

Shahid also spoke about his daughter, Misha Kapoor and revealed that he had an identity crisis during the shoot of Padmaavat because Misha couldn't recognize him.

Shahid revealed, "It was at Mira's parents' house, I reached there probably a day or two after they had reached because I was just finishing some stuff up, and she just refused to recognize me. She was what, 1.5 at that time and I was dying to hold her and meet her and run around with her and talk to her and she was with the maid taking a walk in the garden, and Mira had gone to meet some relatives, and I reached early and I wanted to take her in my arms and she came to me and started crying."

Shahid Further Added..

"When I was talking to her, she was staring at my mouth and looking at my face and it was not making sense to her because she was like I know that voice but I don't know this face, I didn't have my beard. I do look different with and without my beard. It does make a big difference, I shouldn't have done it like this."

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani.