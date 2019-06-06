Did Shahid Kapoor HINT At Kareena Kapoor? Says I've Had Self Destructive Heartbreak & Angsty Moments

Shahid On Heartbreak

"I've had my very intense, self destructive, heartbreak, angsty moments, where I've not been in control," Shahid told the media agency.

Shahid On Connecting Himself With Kabir Singh

"But that feeling of falling apart, of self destruction for not being able to deal with loss... Only from great love can come great anger. He is a phase in everyone's life and that how I connected with the character."

Shahid Channelised His Negative Emotions Into His Performances

Shahid says one of the best ways to overcome his negative emotion is to channelise it into his performance.

He was quoted as saying, "You have to channelise all kinds of negative emotions and turn them into positive, otherwise they can take you down, heartbreak being one of them. You've to learn to channelise these energies, if you can't, you become Kabir Singh."

Shahid Reveals Why 'Self Pity' Is Dangerous

"The worst thing to do is to delve in self pity because it keeps you in a place way longer than you need to be. The first thing I do is to try and run away from it. I don't like to indulge in self pity, it's very dangerous," said Shahid.

Shahid Doesn't Judge The Character 'Kabir Singh'

When asked how does he approach a character like Kabir Singh, Shahid says, "By not judging him. He's real. He's not trying to fake anything. We do that ourselves also, telling ourselves we are bad in our low phase.

That doesn't help because you're giving yourself a wrong message. You need to tell yourself that you're a nice person and will come out of this bad phase and find yourself."

Shahid On Representing 'Flawed Characters'

"They are real, I need to just represent them. Sometimes reality is a bit too real. 'Haider' and 'Udta Punjab' we're in dark places, Kabir Singh isn't at all. He's an edgy character."

"As a subject matter in totality, it's a happy film. It's romantic and it has its dark parts but obviously what will attract you in those promos are these edgy scenes but the film has a lot more going for it."

Shahid Compares Tommy Singh From Udta Punjab To Kabir Singh

"I have to find why he's doing what he is doing otherwise I have no understanding of the character I'm doing. Tommy Singh is an empty guy who is self-obsessed. He's only thinking about himself and realises later that he needs to do something for someone else.

"Kabir is the opposite. He loves so purely that he actually destroys himself in that emotion, becomes self destructive."