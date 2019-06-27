Did Shahid Kapoor Hint At His Heartbreak With Kareena Kapoor? His Heart Was Broken In Pieces

Shahid On His Break-up

Shahid says, "During your youth you feel that ‘love' is everything, and especially after a break-up you feel that the world and life has come to an end.

Confronting such a desperate stage, which is shown in the film as well, has happened with me too while I was in love. We cannot deal with our break-ups."

Shahid Talks About The Phase That Comes After Break-up

"You just keep brooding about one individual, and that is your love. At this point in time you do not like your surroundings and people around you as well. You damage yourself unknowingly, and this is shown in Kabir Singh as well," asserts Shahid.

Shahid Speaks Of His Own Experience

"I too got nostalgic while playing this character, it reminded me of my college days. If you like a girl, you feel as though your heart has broken in pieces when she does not talk to you or does not respond. You feel emotional."

How Shahid Coped With The Break-up?

Shahid further revealed that when he was dealing with his own break-up, he would sit in a corner and listen to sad songs to escape the depression. He also added that he took to the shoulders of friends and family members to be able to handle it.

Shahid Oozes Positivity

In the same interview, Shahid also went on to add that he has realised that life doesn't end after a break-up as all one needs to do is to deal with it.

"Having said that, I'm 38 now, I can speak through experience. Life feels different when you are 20-31 and life is very different 10 years later. It's important to know that," says Shahid.

Shahid: I Am From The Old School Of Thought

Speaking of his believe in love and marriage, Shahid, who's a proud parent of two kids, said, "We need to believe in love. And you ask why today's marriages are not working? The senior generation has always been a strong believer in marriage; the current generation don't bother about it maybe!

I am from the old school of thought. I believe in the institution of marriage, and also love, which has to be passionate. I believe it should be selfless," concluded Shahid.