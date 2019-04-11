Shahid Kapoor: I Smoked 20 Cigarettes A Day While Shooting For Kabir Singh

I Smoked 20 Cigarettes A Day, Says Shahid Kapoor

"I don't endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn't easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children," he said to Mumbai Mirror.

Two Hours To Get The Smell Off Of Him

Shahid Kapoor also revealed that he spent two hours in the shower everyday to get the bud smell off of him and only after that, he used to go home and meet his wife and daughter.

I Love Vijay Deverakonda's Work In Arjun Reddy

"I usually don't watch too many films in Telugu and it surprised me with its tonality, rawness, simplicity and the fact that it was so real and believable. The character is very fascinating for me as an actor because the emotional arc... is very original. I loved it and Vijay Deverakonda, who played Arjun, did it so well," he said.

Kabir Singh Starcast & Release

Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and the movie is directed by Sandeep Vanga and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 21, 2019.