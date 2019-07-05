Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Made 'Malaal' Actress Sharmin Segal CRINGE At Many Points!
Shahid Kapoor's latest release, 'Kabir Singh' is unstoppable at the box office. The Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' has already crossed the 200 crore mark within two weeks of its release and continues to hold strong at the ticket counters.
While the film has emerged as an all-time blockbuster, the film was also slammed by a few critics for its misogynistic tone and for showcasing violence against women. Recently in an interview with News 18, Bollywood actress Sharmin Segal who made her debut in Bollywood with 'Malaal', too shared her opinion on the film.
Sharmin Compared Her Character In 'Malaal' With Kabir Singh's Preeti
"There is strength in Aastha's silence in Malaal on some level, which I did not see in Kabir Singh," the actress said while comparing her character in 'Malaal' to that of Kiara Advani's Preeti in Kabir Singh.
'That Was The Moment When I Was Like Why'
"The second she (Kiara's Preeti in Kabir Singh) let him slap her... (and after that she has begged him to not leave her). That was the moment when I was like why, why... With the amount of stuff that is going on in our country, where women are trying to get empowered."
Sharmin Was All Praises For Shahid & Kiara's Performance
"I liked Kiara Advani in the film as an actor. She gave her performance. Shahid Kapoor exceeded his performance."
The Actress Slammed The Story Of 'Kabir Singh'
However, she also pointed out, "I really liked Shahid in the movie but the story did not sit with me. It made me cringe at points."
