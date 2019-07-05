Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Made 'Malaal' Actress Sharmin Segal CRINGE At Many Points!

Sharmin Compared Her Character In 'Malaal' With Kabir Singh's Preeti

"There is strength in Aastha's silence in Malaal on some level, which I did not see in Kabir Singh," the actress said while comparing her character in 'Malaal' to that of Kiara Advani's Preeti in Kabir Singh.

'That Was The Moment When I Was Like Why'

"The second she (Kiara's Preeti in Kabir Singh) let him slap her... (and after that she has begged him to not leave her). That was the moment when I was like why, why... With the amount of stuff that is going on in our country, where women are trying to get empowered."

Sharmin Was All Praises For Shahid & Kiara's Performance

"I liked Kiara Advani in the film as an actor. She gave her performance. Shahid Kapoor exceeded his performance."

The Actress Slammed The Story Of 'Kabir Singh'

However, she also pointed out, "I really liked Shahid in the movie but the story did not sit with me. It made me cringe at points."