Shahid Kapoor LASHES OUT At A Reporter For Pestering Kiara Advani About Kissing Scenes

A Reporter Kept Pestering Kiara About Her Kissing Scenes In The Film

As per a report in Times of India, a reporter asked Kiara Advani how many kissing scenes were there in the film. While Kiara was polite enough and laughed off the question by saying she did not count them, the reporter refused to budge and kept asking the same question again and again.

Here's What Made Shahid Lose His Temper

When the reporter again prodded Kiara to answer the same question Shahid got irked and lashed out, "Have you not had a girlfriend since a long time?"

The Actor Slammed The Reporter For Asking Such A Question

Shahid refused to hold back and put an end to the discussion by saying, Why can't you ask questions apart from kissing? We have done a lot of acting as well in the film."

Kabir Singh Is A Beautiful Love Story, Says Shahid

Earlier while speaking to IANS, Shahid said, "Kabir Singh is an intense love and beautiful love story and please don't get drawn into the fact that there is alcohol, cigarettes and things like that are shown in the film. Sometimes to show the pain a man goes through, you need to use certain things to help the audience understand that and there is a lot of honesty in the film."