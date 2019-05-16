Shahid Kapoor LASHES OUT At A Reporter For Pestering Kiara Advani About Kissing Scenes
The makers of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh recently launched the film's trailer at an event in Mumbai. The film is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. The trailer of the Shahid Kapoor starrer received love from all corners and now, the audience is eagerly waiting to watch Shahid's angry young man act on the big screen.
Meanwhile at the trailer launch of the film, Kiara Advani found herself in a fix when a reporter constantly kept asking her about her kissing scenes in the film. Finally, Shahid came to his co-star's rescue and gave the reporter a piece of his mind.
A Reporter Kept Pestering Kiara About Her Kissing Scenes In The Film
As per a report in Times of India, a reporter asked Kiara Advani how many kissing scenes were there in the film. While Kiara was polite enough and laughed off the question by saying she did not count them, the reporter refused to budge and kept asking the same question again and again.
Here's What Made Shahid Lose His Temper
When the reporter again prodded Kiara to answer the same question Shahid got irked and lashed out, "Have you not had a girlfriend since a long time?"
The Actor Slammed The Reporter For Asking Such A Question
Shahid refused to hold back and put an end to the discussion by saying, Why can't you ask questions apart from kissing? We have done a lot of acting as well in the film."
Kabir Singh Is A Beautiful Love Story, Says Shahid
Earlier while speaking to IANS, Shahid said, "Kabir Singh is an intense love and beautiful love story and please don't get drawn into the fact that there is alcohol, cigarettes and things like that are shown in the film. Sometimes to show the pain a man goes through, you need to use certain things to help the audience understand that and there is a lot of honesty in the film."
