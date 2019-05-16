English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahid Kapoor LASHES OUT At A Reporter For Pestering Kiara Advani About Kissing Scenes

    By
    |
    Shahid Kapoor shuts down reporter for asking about kissing scene with Kiara Advani | FilmiBeat

    The makers of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh recently launched the film's trailer at an event in Mumbai. The film is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. The trailer of the Shahid Kapoor starrer received love from all corners and now, the audience is eagerly waiting to watch Shahid's angry young man act on the big screen.

    Meanwhile at the trailer launch of the film, Kiara Advani found herself in a fix when a reporter constantly kept asking her about her kissing scenes in the film. Finally, Shahid came to his co-star's rescue and gave the reporter a piece of his mind.

    A Reporter Kept Pestering Kiara About Her Kissing Scenes In The Film

    As per a report in Times of India, a reporter asked Kiara Advani how many kissing scenes were there in the film. While Kiara was polite enough and laughed off the question by saying she did not count them, the reporter refused to budge and kept asking the same question again and again.

    Here's What Made Shahid Lose His Temper

    When the reporter again prodded Kiara to answer the same question Shahid got irked and lashed out, "Have you not had a girlfriend since a long time?"

    The Actor Slammed The Reporter For Asking Such A Question

    Shahid refused to hold back and put an end to the discussion by saying, Why can't you ask questions apart from kissing? We have done a lot of acting as well in the film."

    Kabir Singh Is A Beautiful Love Story, Says Shahid

    Earlier while speaking to IANS, Shahid said, "Kabir Singh is an intense love and beautiful love story and please don't get drawn into the fact that there is alcohol, cigarettes and things like that are shown in the film. Sometimes to show the pain a man goes through, you need to use certain things to help the audience understand that and there is a lot of honesty in the film."

    Twinning & How! Shahid Kapoor Unveils His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In Singapore

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue