Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Catch A Late Night Movie; Kriti Sanon Snapped At The Airport

Shahid & Mira Catch A Late Night Movie

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are a much loved couple in the Hindi film industry. On Thursday night, the paps snapped Shahid and Mira catching a late night movie at the PVR. Shahid wore a light grey hooded sweatshirt and white shorts with a pair of black sneakers, and a black hat. Mira, on the other hand, also went casual in a dark grey hoodie which read ‘Gangsta Napper', teamed with black tights and a pair of black sandals.

Kriti Sanon Snapped At The Airport

Kriti Sanon got papped at the Mumbai airport when she was returning to the city late in the night. Kriti looked very pretty in a blue top teamed with cropped denims, and a pair of light grey sneakers. Kriti, along with Kartik Aaryan have been very busy with the promotions of their upcoming movie Luka Chuppi, a quirky comedic story on live in relationships. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 1st.

Hardik Pandya Goes Out For Dinner With His Mum

Hardik Pandya was snapped with his mother, heading to dinner on Thursday night. Hardik was wearing a quirky zip up jacket along with matching pants, and sweetly had his arm around his mother. A few weeks back, Hardik and his fellow cricketer KL Rahu got stuck in a controversy due to some of the sexist comments they made on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan.

Kajol And Ajay Devgn Snapped At A Special Screening Of Total Dhamaal

Kajol and her hubby Ajay Devgn were snapped at the special screening of Total Dhamaal. Kajol looked pretty as usual in a casual avatar, wearing a black top and dark grey bell bottoms, whereas Ajay Devgn went casual in a khakee green shirt and denims. Total Dhamaal is all set to hit the theaters today, February 22nd. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta, Arshad Warsi and many other stars.