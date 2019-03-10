English
    Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon Dazzle At Akash Ambani's Wedding Reception!

    Akash Ambani got hitched to his fiance Shloka Mehta in a star-studded ceremony last night at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The wedding celebrations continued today as well with the newly-weds hosting a wedding reception. As expected, it's a starry night with the who's who from the world of films, sports and business makng their presence felt.

    We bring you some new pictures here which are a treat for your sore eyes!

    Shahid Kapoor With Mira Rajput

    The lovely couple posed with the shutterbugs and gave them plenty of 'picture-perfect' moments.

    Kriti Sanon

    The 'Lukka Chuppi' actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a light pink lehenga.

    Malaika Arora

    The sultry Malaika Arora turned several heads with her shimmery avatar. Isn't she looking very mesmerizing?

    Amitabh Bachchan With Shweta Nanda

    Big B and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda are seen here striking a pose and it makes for such a lovely 'father-daughter' moment.

    Kiara Advani

    Here arrives Kiara Advani who too painted a pretty picture in a yellow traditional outfit.

    Diana Penty

    Did you just notice the rise in the temperature? Diana Penty's 'black-beauty' avatar is to be blamed!

    Kajol

    The gorgeous actress was all smiles for the paparazzi in a biege-colored sari. Uff, we just can't take our eyes off her.

    Sidharth Malhotra

    The handsome lad turned up all suited for Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's reception and we are all hearts over him.

    Arjun Kapoor

    The Kapoor boy too turned up in a western attire and complemented it with a hat.

    ALSO READ: Akash Ambani's Reception: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Aaradhya Steal The Thunder In The Cutest Way

