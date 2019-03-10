Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon Dazzle At Akash Ambani's Wedding Reception!

Shahid Kapoor With Mira Rajput

The lovely couple posed with the shutterbugs and gave them plenty of 'picture-perfect' moments.

Kriti Sanon

The 'Lukka Chuppi' actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a light pink lehenga.

Malaika Arora

The sultry Malaika Arora turned several heads with her shimmery avatar. Isn't she looking very mesmerizing?

Amitabh Bachchan With Shweta Nanda

Big B and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda are seen here striking a pose and it makes for such a lovely 'father-daughter' moment.

Kiara Advani

Here arrives Kiara Advani who too painted a pretty picture in a yellow traditional outfit.

Diana Penty

Did you just notice the rise in the temperature? Diana Penty's 'black-beauty' avatar is to be blamed!

Kajol

The gorgeous actress was all smiles for the paparazzi in a biege-colored sari. Uff, we just can't take our eyes off her.

Sidharth Malhotra

The handsome lad turned up all suited for Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's reception and we are all hearts over him.

Arjun Kapoor

The Kapoor boy too turned up in a western attire and complemented it with a hat.