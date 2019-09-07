Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Share That They Will Renew Their Wedding Vows!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. From four years that they have been married, the two have been dropping some major couple goals. The two recently opened up about their wedding, which was the talk of town when it happened, and also revealed that they are going to renew their wedding vows soon.

Mira and Shahid were recently on the cover of Vogue. While talking to them, the two opened up about their dreamy wedding in Delhi, which they kept private, away from the glare of media. Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015, Mira looking enchanting in a baby pink Anamika Khanna lehenga. "My wedding outfit arrived five days before the wedding," said Mira.

Remembering his favourite ceremony, Shahid said, "The Anand Karaj ceremony was my favourite moment from the wedding. It was just a room full of our people, celebrating us, perfect strangers who were going to take this insane journey together."

Marriage has played a huge role in Shahid's life, as he said, "Even though it's just been four years, a large part of who I am has been formed since the day we got married."

Weddings can be stressful for any couple. However beautiful it was, Shahid and Mira were looking forward to getting done with the ceremonies to begin their lives together. "We were relieved! The formalities were over, and we could now start sharing our lives," they shared.

Mira also revealed that the two might soon renew their wedding vows. "He's promised me we're going to do it again!" she said.

MOST READ: Kangana Ranaut Donates 42 Lakhs To A Tree Planting Initiative Aiming To Revive Cauvery!