Shahid Kapoor & Mira Raput Work Out Together At The Gym; Aamir Khan Smiles For Cameras When Spotted

Shahid & Mira After Working Out Together

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are regularly seen at the gym. On Thursday too, the couple hit the gym together and were snapped after a workout session. Shahid was looking handsome in a grey and blue gym t-shirt teamed with grey joggers whereas Mira sported a navy blue sweatshirt with black gym tights. On the work front for Shahid, he is shooting for Kabir Singh, the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy.

Aamir Khan Goes For A Stroll Around The City

Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan was taking a stroll around the city when he was spotted by the paps. He smiled for the cameras when he was clicked. Aamir was wearing a blue t-shirt, with grey shorts, a hat and black kolhapuri chappals. Aamir was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which did poorly among critics as well as at the box office.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Looks Beautiful In Indian Ethnic Wear

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked beautiful on Thursday when she was snapped. Fatima was wearing a white kurta and she teamed it up with a white skirt. Her pink printed dupatta gave the white outfit a lovely look. Fatima was also last seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. She is currently working on a film which is being directed by Anurag Basu. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film.

Kiara Advani Gets Papped

Kiara Advani got papped on Thursday. She sported a casual no make up look in a yellow t-shirt teamed with mom jeans, and a long dark green cardigan over it. Kiara will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh which is being directed by Sandeep Vanga.