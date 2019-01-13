Shahid Kapoor On His COLD WAR With Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone: Everybody Felt A Bit Threatened

Shahid On His Cold War With His Co-stars

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 6, when Karan Johar asked Shahid Kapoor about not bonding with Deepika & Ranveer during the shoot of Padmaavat, he said, "It's really a big film and the stakes were very high for everybody. So everybody wanted to have their A-game on."

‘Everybody Felt A Bit Threatened’

"Everybody was doing everything it takes to kind of be in the centre of the limelight. I'm sure everybody felt a bit threatened by each other at some level, it's natural."

He Further Added..

He went on to add, "I had a great time during the film, and of course, there are many small things which happen when it's a multi star-cast film. And I wouldn't say that it was a smooth ride and we were all throwing love at each other.

But looking back, I feel it's an amazing film in my filmography and I feel like it's great that I did it, it's all good."

Shahid Denied Having Any ‘Connection’ With Ranveer, Deepika & SLB

Speaking about his equation with DeepVeer, Shahid Kapoor said, "My relationship status with most of the industry is zilch. Honestly, Deepika, Ranveer and Sanjay sir never became a part of my friend circle as such.

He Further Added..

"I think it was more a professional thing. And it's not the status was different and it's changed in any manner. We connected when we were working and now we don't have any connection."

Shahid’s Advice To Ranveer

In the same episode, when Karan Johar asked Shahid what marriage advice he would like to give to Ranveer, Shahid said, ""Love her as much as Rawal Ratan Singh loved Padmavati."

We love his reply. What about you?