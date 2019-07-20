English
    Leaving Salman Khan Behind, Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Uri & Kabir Singh Being The Most Liked Films

    Beating Salman Khan starrer Bharat, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh and Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike became the two most liked films of the year so far. While Kabir Singh got dragged into myriads of controversies, Uri was a blockbuster without getting embroiled in any kind of controversy.

    In his latest interview with HT, when Shahid was asked about Kabir Singh and Uri, being the most liked films of the year, the actor said, "If I were to just draw parallels, two of the most liked films of the year have been Uri and Kabir Singh. While Uri's leading man was an ideal man, Kabir Singh's is the opposite."

    "He is the most flawed character I have ever played, and in fact, it has been the most flawed character ever showcased in a commercial Hindi cinema. We should thank the audience for being so open in their acceptance," added Shahid.

    Earlier, Shahid Kapoor shared a heartfelt note for his fans, who showered love on him and Kabir Singh. He had written, "Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults."

    "To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn't judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices."

    "More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor."

    "Here's to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don't have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story," had added Shahid.

    On the work front, Shahid is currently basking in the success of Kabir Singh and hasn't confirmed his next project yet.

    SHAHID KAPOOR News

