Shahid Kapoor RECALLS The Worst Part About KISSING Kangana Ranaut In Rangoon: 'It Was Keechad-y'

When Neha asked Shahid the worst part about smooching Kangana in the mud for Rangoon, Shahid replied, "That's a really random question! Really random memories... Kuch yaad hi nahi aa raha hai. Blank ho gaya hoon main, yaar. If it was in the keechad, it was keechad-y."

Shahid-Kangana's War-of-words During Rangoon

Unlike her co-star, Kangana was quite vocal about the kissing scene during Rangoon promotions and had even taken a dig at Shahid by saying that staying with him in a cottage was a nightmare and that, "Shahid's moustache was horrible and it (kissing) would be disgusting. Then he would keep telling me that he has a runny nose which helps it to stick."

Shahid Had Reacted To Kangana's Statement In An Interview

"I have to tell you that Kangana makes up things in her head. She has a vivid imagination. I don't remember telling her all this at all."

The Actor Even Had A Piece Of Advice For Her

"Yes, I too have read quite a few negative stories about me and Kangana. At first, I was surprised reading such news. However, unlike the one who has put out these tell tales, it is not in my nature to give such wrong statements to the media.

I would not like to play a table tennis match on this whole episode by answering to each of her comments. I just wish to put an end to this match. Kangana should move ahead with all her co-stars in an amicable manner and work with a team spirit," the actor had told Deccan Chronicle in an interview.