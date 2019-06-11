Shahid Kapoor REGRETS Rejecting This Aamir Khan Starrer Which Turned Out To Be CULT HIT!

Shahid Kapoor Refused Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti

Recently in an interview, Shahid Kapoor opened up about rejecting the Aamir Khan starrer and said, "I regret not doing Rang De Basanti". Now, that's quite shocking, isn't it?

Shahid's Loss Was Siddharth's Gain

Reportedly, Shahid was approached to play the role of Karan Singhania. After the actor refused to take it up, the role fell into Siddharth's lap and the rest is history.

While Siddharth absolutely nailed his character in Rang De Basanti, we are really curious to know how Shahid would have pulled off this role!

Speaking About His Upcoming Film, Kabir Singh

Shahid recently opened up about fans calling him a perfect choice to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

The actor was quoted as saying, "I never feel I'm perfect for any role. When you have to play a character, you have to be very realistic about it, you have to know your own strengths and weaknesses. Every actor comes with his own strengths and weaknesses.

It was Vijay's first film so that had its own pros and cons. It's my 28th or 29th or 30th film which comes with its own pros and cons. So we are in different places and we've played similar characters.

Yes, Sandeep was somebody who told me that he felt I was right for the character and to me that is the most important thing. The film maker has to believe that the actor can play the part."

Shahid Doesn't Like Being Told This Thing

He further added, "I don't ever think that I'm perfect for any character but at the same time, I don't think I am wrong for any character. As an actor, I have to try and achieve something and do justice to something that's on paper and bring it alive.

SO I don't like it if I have a pre-conceived notion ki yeh toh main kar lunga because that makes you very complacent and it's over confidence. And I don't like being told that I can't do something because then it becomes something that I have to prove. So I don't think in either direction like that."