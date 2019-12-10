Shahid Kapoor Reportedly Walks Out Of Awards Show After Organizers Break Promise On Award

Shahid Kapoor gave one of his best performances in 'Kabir Singh', a film which cause much controversy. Although Kabir Singh was criticized for portraying a misogynistic take on relationships, not many could find fault with Shahid's performance.

Reportedly, Shahid walked out of an awards show recently after he was promised the 'Best Actor Popular Award' but the organizers failed to deliver on the promise. Shahid was even supposed to perform at the event but he decided not to.

According to Pinkvilla, a source was quoted as saying, "It was an understanding that Shahid will perform because he was bagging the award. He had rehearsed for the performance too." But the last minute change reportedly upset Shahid, and so he walked out of the event.

The source added, "Shahid apparently lost his cool on the organizers because it was an unprofessional move on their part to sneakily change the whole scenario. He was reportedly very upset with how the whole thing was addressed. The award was then presented to Ranveer Singh and Shahid then supposedly walked out of the show. He was to perform but he decided not to record his performance as well."

When Kabir Singh released, and much controversy had already surrounded the movie, Shahid had said that the film will not be celebrated and he will not be given any awards, but a film like Sanju gets its day in the sun.

Also starring Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh was directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. The film was a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy.

Shahid is now working on another Telugu remake, that of 'Jersey'. The film is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, and it also stars Mrunal Thakur. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 28, 2020.

