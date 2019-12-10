    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shahid Kapoor Reportedly Walks Out Of Awards Show After Organizers Break Promise On Award

      By
      |

      Shahid Kapoor gave one of his best performances in 'Kabir Singh', a film which cause much controversy. Although Kabir Singh was criticized for portraying a misogynistic take on relationships, not many could find fault with Shahid's performance.

      Reportedly, Shahid walked out of an awards show recently after he was promised the 'Best Actor Popular Award' but the organizers failed to deliver on the promise. Shahid was even supposed to perform at the event but he decided not to.

      Shahid Upset After Awards Show Organizers Break Promise

      According to Pinkvilla, a source was quoted as saying, "It was an understanding that Shahid will perform because he was bagging the award. He had rehearsed for the performance too." But the last minute change reportedly upset Shahid, and so he walked out of the event.

      The source added, "Shahid apparently lost his cool on the organizers because it was an unprofessional move on their part to sneakily change the whole scenario. He was reportedly very upset with how the whole thing was addressed. The award was then presented to Ranveer Singh and Shahid then supposedly walked out of the show. He was to perform but he decided not to record his performance as well."

      When Kabir Singh released, and much controversy had already surrounded the movie, Shahid had said that the film will not be celebrated and he will not be given any awards, but a film like Sanju gets its day in the sun.

      Also starring Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh was directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. The film was a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy.

      Shahid is now working on another Telugu remake, that of 'Jersey'. The film is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, and it also stars Mrunal Thakur. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 28, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Pankaj Kapur To Re-Unite With Son Shahid Kapoor For 'Jersey'

      ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Reaction While Watching Nani's 'Jersey': 'I Cried Four Times'

      Read more about: shahid kapoor
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 20:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 10, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue