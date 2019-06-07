English
    Shahid Kapoor REVEALS He Could Never Do Long-distance Relationships Because Of This Reason!

    Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Kabir Singh' which is an official remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. The actor plays the role of a surgeon who hits the bottle and goes on the path of self-destruction after a messy break-up with his girlfriend.

    Recently during the launch event of the song 'Mere Sohneya' from the film, Shahid said that he could never do long distance relationships. The actor even spilled the reason for the same.

    Shahid Kapoor Makes An Interesting Revelation

    During the fun interaction with fans, when Shahid was asked to give advice on long distance relationships, the actor said, "I could never do long distance relationships. I mean, what's the point? I have always felt like... if I am in love with someone, I would want to share as much time as I can with her but there are people who have done it."

    The Actor Says He Was Really Bad With Long-distance Relationships

    "I have friends who managed to get through it, they have gotten married and they are really happy, so there are difficult phases one needs to get through in long distance relationships, and I was really bad with it," he further added.

    When Shahid Spoke About Heartbreak

    Earlier in an interview, Shahid had revealed, "I've had my very intense, self destructive, heartbreak, angsty moments, where I've not been in control." Speaking about how he connected with Kabir Singh, the actor added, "But that feeling of falling apart, of self destruction for not being able to deal with loss... Only from great love can come great anger. He is a phase in everyone's life and that how I connected with the character."

    Kabir Singh Was Cathartic For Shahid

    "When you watch the entire film you will understand his attitude. Yes, he is a crazy character. But it is much more than that. To me, Kabir Singh is a cathartic film. Cinema will not go far if we made only good films. Tommy Singh has done worse things than Kabir Singh, but he was liked. I would not say it's a dark film but yes when it comes to depicting a story truthfully so we have to do so," the actor was quoted as saying in yet another interview.

    Kiara Reveals The Most Beautiful Thing About The Love Story

    Kiara Advani who will be seen as the leading lady in the film, said, "The most beautiful thing about the love story is that it is a campus love story and it starts in college. All of us have been in relationships, in love and had our first crush when we were in school or college. Our (Shahid and Kiara's) dynamic is senior and junior, pretty much like we are in this industry. Kabir is senior in the college, so he is protective, sweet, caring, senior sort of a boyfriend. That is the equation we share in the film."

