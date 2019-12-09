Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Reaction While Watching Nani's 'Jersey': 'I Cried Four Times'

Shahid Kapoor Reveals Why He Took Up The Film

The 'Kabir Singh' actor told reporters, "I related a lot with the story. Sometimes I used to wonder if I should try something else because no film of mine was going blockbuster. There comes a time in everyone's life when you feel 'why is it not happening to me? Have I done something wrong?" (sic)

What Kept Shahid Going Through The Tough Phase?

The actor said he eventually realised one should always continue doing what is close to heart, "irrespective of the scale of success."

Shahid Didn't Plan To Do A Remake After 'Kabir Singh' But...

"I wanted to do an original film so that people don't think I'm doing only remakes. But when I saw the film, it touched my heart. I cried four times while watching it. The character isn't like Kabir Singh. He's a quiet, introvert man but his intensity and journey was inspiring for me," the actor told reporters.

The Actor Wanted To Take This Story To People For This Reason

The actor further added, "I felt I should take this story to people because even I have been through weak moments when I used to feel 'Should I try something else? It's not happening here. But acting is the only thing I know and love."

Shahid Is Nervous To Begin Work On Jersey

"After 'Kabir Singh', it feels like 'What will be the right film? What will be the expectations of the audience? If I can match those expectations because people have loved it so much. I've never got so much love before so, I really don't know," said the star.