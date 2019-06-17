English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahid Kapoor REVEALS Who Makes It Up First When He Has A FIGHT With Wife Mira Rajput!

    By
    |
    Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor reveals why he gets angry on Mira Rajput, Check Out Here | FilmiBeat

    When we just can't get enough of Shahid Kapoor's romantic avatar on reel, the actor is believed to be a romantic person in real life as well. His social media feed is full of adorable pictures with wife Mira Rajput and their cute chemistry is all things adorable. But just like every other couple, Shahid and Mira too have their share of bad times.

    Recently on Neha Dhupia's chat show, Shahid opened up about his fights with wife Mira and even revealed that it can last for about 15 days.

    Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7 in 2015 and the couple is parents to two kids- Misha and Zain. Though, Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage, Shahid confessed that he fell in love with Mira during the latter's first pregnancy.

    Shahid Gets Flustered When He Has A Fight With Mira

    When Neha quizzed the 'Kabir Singh' actor what makes him angry, he replied, "I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it."

    The Fight Lasts For A Long Time

    He further added, 'It's once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, but ours lasts a long time, like fifteen days. You know it [the tension] is there, and you finally talk it out."

    Who Makes It Up First- Shahid Or Mira

    To this, Shahid answered, "Isn't it obvious?" When Neha said, "Mira?" he told her, "No," pointing at himself.

    It's Health To Fight, Says Shahid

    "It's good to fight. It's important to hold your own. it's important to disagree and deal with each other's differences and resolve the problem. Problems are going to happen, and you have to get past that."

    Shahid Reveals Who Is Better At Sexting

    Further on the chat show when Neha asked him who is the better sexter between him and wife Mira Rajput, the actor was first hesitant to reply to Neha's query. He later he told her, "Equal hi hai, give and take hota hai. We are husband and wife so too much sexting is not really required."

    Relationships Are About Experiences

    Earlier at the India Today Woman Summit, Shahid had said, "Relationships are about experiences that you share together; that's how you fall in love. For me and Mira, Misha was our first project together. We felt a sense of togetherness and companionship."

    On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh which also stars Kiara Advani. The film is a Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy.

    HOW SWEET! Vijay Deverakonda Wants Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh To Be A Massive Blockbuster

    More SHAHID KAPOOR News

    Read more about: shahid kapoor mira rajput
    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue