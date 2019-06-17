Shahid Kapoor REVEALS Who Makes It Up First When He Has A FIGHT With Wife Mira Rajput!

Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor reveals why he gets angry on Mira Rajput, Check Out Here | FilmiBeat

When we just can't get enough of Shahid Kapoor's romantic avatar on reel, the actor is believed to be a romantic person in real life as well. His social media feed is full of adorable pictures with wife Mira Rajput and their cute chemistry is all things adorable. But just like every other couple, Shahid and Mira too have their share of bad times.

Recently on Neha Dhupia's chat show, Shahid opened up about his fights with wife Mira and even revealed that it can last for about 15 days.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7 in 2015 and the couple is parents to two kids- Misha and Zain. Though, Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage, Shahid confessed that he fell in love with Mira during the latter's first pregnancy.

Shahid Gets Flustered When He Has A Fight With Mira When Neha quizzed the 'Kabir Singh' actor what makes him angry, he replied, "I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it." The Fight Lasts For A Long Time He further added, 'It's once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, but ours lasts a long time, like fifteen days. You know it [the tension] is there, and you finally talk it out." Who Makes It Up First- Shahid Or Mira To this, Shahid answered, "Isn't it obvious?" When Neha said, "Mira?" he told her, "No," pointing at himself. It's Health To Fight, Says Shahid "It's good to fight. It's important to hold your own. it's important to disagree and deal with each other's differences and resolve the problem. Problems are going to happen, and you have to get past that." Shahid Reveals Who Is Better At Sexting Further on the chat show when Neha asked him who is the better sexter between him and wife Mira Rajput, the actor was first hesitant to reply to Neha's query. He later he told her, "Equal hi hai, give and take hota hai. We are husband and wife so too much sexting is not really required." Relationships Are About Experiences Earlier at the India Today Woman Summit, Shahid had said, "Relationships are about experiences that you share together; that's how you fall in love. For me and Mira, Misha was our first project together. We felt a sense of togetherness and companionship."

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh which also stars Kiara Advani. The film is a Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy.

