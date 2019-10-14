Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' To Release On August 28, 2020

It just came to be known that Shahid Kapoor will be featuring in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit movie 'Jersey'. Gowtham Tinnanauri, who helmed the original, will be directing the Hindi version too. Now, it has been revealed that the movie will release on August 28, 2020.

On casting Shahid in the movie, Gowtham said: "I'm really looking forward to remaking my film 'Jersey' in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences."

The Telugu version of the film narrates the story of a struggling cricketer (Nani) and the hurdles he crosses to make it to the Indian cricket team. The story was a moving drama, which had Shraddha Srinath and Harish Kalyan in lead roles. The Hindi version is being produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The shooting for the film will reportedly start in December.

Speaking about the female lead opposite Shahid in this cricket drama, there are reports that claim that Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna has been approached to reprise Shraddha Srinath in this remake. The reports also claim that she has watched the movie.

Meanwhile, 'Kabir Singh', which had Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, released on June 21 and impressed fans at the ticket window. It is being said that the film earned over Rs 370 crore at the box office. Even though the film was not received well by the reviewers and critics, the movie found favour with the audience.

After the huge success of Kabir Singh, which is also a Hindi remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, it was rumoured that Shahid Kapoor demanded a whooping Rs 40 crore as salary for his role in Jersey.