    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Videos

    Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' To Release On August 28, 2020

    By
    |

    It just came to be known that Shahid Kapoor will be featuring in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit movie 'Jersey'. Gowtham Tinnanauri, who helmed the original, will be directing the Hindi version too. Now, it has been revealed that the movie will release on August 28, 2020.

    Shahid Kapoors Jersey To Release On August 28, 2020

    On casting Shahid in the movie, Gowtham said: "I'm really looking forward to remaking my film 'Jersey' in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences."

    The Telugu version of the film narrates the story of a struggling cricketer (Nani) and the hurdles he crosses to make it to the Indian cricket team. The story was a moving drama, which had Shraddha Srinath and Harish Kalyan in lead roles. The Hindi version is being produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The shooting for the film will reportedly start in December.

    Speaking about the female lead opposite Shahid in this cricket drama, there are reports that claim that Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna has been approached to reprise Shraddha Srinath in this remake. The reports also claim that she has watched the movie.

    Meanwhile, 'Kabir Singh', which had Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, released on June 21 and impressed fans at the ticket window. It is being said that the film earned over Rs 370 crore at the box office. Even though the film was not received well by the reviewers and critics, the movie found favour with the audience.

    After the huge success of Kabir Singh, which is also a Hindi remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, it was rumoured that Shahid Kapoor demanded a whooping Rs 40 crore as salary for his role in Jersey.

    More SHAHID KAPOOR News

    Read more about: shahid kapoor jersey
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue