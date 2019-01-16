English
    Does Shahid Kapoor Mean It? Said THIS About His Rival Ranveer Singh After Their Fallout!

    Who says that 'only' actresses can't be friends? The same thing is applied to actors as well! We're talking about none other than Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Ranveer & Shahid are two of the co-stars, who couldn't bond much, while shooting for a film and got indulged into major cold war. For the uninitiated, Shahid & Ranveer have worked together in Padmaavat and the duo failed to maintain any friendly equation with each other.

    In fact, Shahid indirectly confirmed his cold war on national television, when he graced the talk show of Karan Johar - Koffee With Karan.

    Here’s What Shahid Had Said About Ranveer

    "Padmaavat is really a big film and the stakes were very high for everybody. So everybody wanted to have their A-game on.

    Everybody was doing everything it takes to kind of be in the centre of the limelight. I'm sure everybody felt a bit threatened by each other at some level, it's natural."

    ‘It Wasn’t A Smooth Ride’

    He went on to add, "I had a great time during the film, and of course, there are many small things which happen when it's a multi star-cast film. And I wouldn't say that it was a smooth ride and we were all throwing love at each other.

    Shahid Also Said That There’s No Connection With DeepVeer

    Speaking about his equation with DeepVeer, Shahid Kapoor said, "Deepika, Ranveer and Sanjay sir never became a part of my friend circle as such.

    I think it was more a professional thing. And it's not the status was different and it's changed in any manner. We connected when we were working and now we don't have any connection."

    However, In Another Chat Show, Shahid Says He Wouldn’t Mind Working With Ranveer Singh

    In Famously Filmfare, while talking to Jitesh Pillai, when Shahid was asked if he would ever work with Ranveer Singh again, he said, "I would definitely want to do a film with Ranveer Singh again."

    We wonder if Shahid genuinely mean it. If yes, we can't be more happy!

    Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 22:19 [IST]
