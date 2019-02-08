English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahid Kapoor: I've Always Found Success In Choices That Weren't Safe

    By
    |

    Actor Shahid Kapoor says he has constantly gone out of his comfort zone-despite being advised to play 'safe' and found success in choices that were unconventional and brave. The actor, who has featured in films like Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, believes in trying new things, even if one is swimming against the tide.

    "Everybody always wants you to make a safe choice because the profession in itself is so unpredictable. But I've always found success in choices that weren't safe. Answers came to me. You have to try with full conviction, no matter what the end result is," Shahid told PTI.

    "Swimmers who swim against the tide would be stronger than the ones who swim with it. It's just about getting an equal shot sometimes and then you'll know who's the strongest swimmer," he added.

    shahid-kapoor-says-ii-have-always-found-success-choices-that-were-not-safe

    The actor was speaking at the launch of Marks & Spencer's new spring summer collection on Thursday night. Shahid walked the ramp for the brand, which has come out with a "Rethink" philosophy for style.

    The actor, who started as a background dancer in films like "Dil Toh Paagal Hai", before making his debut in "Ishq Vishk", said he gradually discovered himself as an actor.

    "I don't know how much I was thinking in the first few years of my career to say I had to 'rethink' at some point. But I discovered myself overtime. I backed myself to do content that personally excited me.

    "The struggle always is to understand what people want to see and at the same time trying to cater to yourself as an artiste."

    Shahid said the key to sustain in the industry as an actor is to only do work which one feels strongly about. "The trick is to always delve within and find out what drives you. I don't think you can do great work for a long time if you're not driven. The work that you do has to enrich you. You don't grow otherwise.

    "I do feel, today there's a thin line between what actors want to do and what people want to see, and that's overlapping. Which is very healthy," he added

    Shahid will next be seen in Kabir Singh, remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

    Read more about: shahid kapoor
    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 20:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue