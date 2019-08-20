English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahid Kapoor Shares A Collage Of Zain & His Own Baby Pic; You Won’t Be Able To Tell Who’s Who!

    By
    |

    It is a treat for our eyes when Bollywood stars post pictures of their little ones on social media. Watching star kids grow up in is adorable. Shahid Kapoor is one such parent who keeps his fans updated with pictures of his two kids, Misha and Zain. Recently, the Kabir Singh actor put up a collage of Zain and his own baby picture on Instagram, and the two look like totally alike. Check it out!

    Spot The Difference: Shahid As A Baby & Zain

    Shahid shared this picture of his one year old, Zain, and compared it with his own pic when he was about that age. It is amazing to see that Zain looks like an exact photocopy of his dad! Shahid captioned this image, "Spot the difference #likefatherlikeson." (sic). We honestly wouldn't have been able to make out who is who if not for the vintage look of the pic to the right, making us guess that it is Shahid's.

    Zain is Shahid and Mira Rajput's younger kid, the older one being three year old Misha. Recently on rakhi, Shahid and Mira got their kids to celebrate their first Raksha Bandhan. The pic that Shahid posted, showed Misha sweetly trying to tie a rakhi on her brother, with her mum helping her out.

    On the work front for Shahid, he was last seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Kabir Singh, starring opposite Kiara Advani. The film went on to become the biggest blockbuster of 2019 yet, but received some rather critical reviews due to its apparent misogynistic theme. The film was a remake of the Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Devarakonda. Next on Shahid's list is reportedly the remake of another Telugu film titled 'Jersey'. The movie will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

    MOST READ: RIP Khayyam: Lata Mangeshkar, Javed Akhtar, PM Modi Tweet Condolence Messages

    More SHAHID KAPOOR News

    Read more about: shahid kapoor zain kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 20:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue