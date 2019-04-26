English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahid Kapoor SHUTS UP Vijay Deverakonda's Fans Who Compared Arjun Reddy With Kabir Singh!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Not so long ago, when the teaser of Kabir Singh dropped on YouTube, many fans of Vijay Deverakonda, who featured in the original - Arjun Reddy, compared Vijay with Shahid and claimed that Shahid's performance in the teaser is nowhere close to Deverakonda. Now, while speaking to a leading daily, Shahid has clearly shut up the fans of Vijay Deverakonda with just one statement! Read on to know in details..

    Shahid On Saying ‘Yes’ To The Remake Of Arjun Reddy

    "Hindi audience may not know much about the film but it's an iconic film. Very few films get the kind of love this one received. Even I have done some films, which people say should not be remade. You shouldn't touch something that's so good."

    Shahid: Vijay Will Always Be Original Arjun Reddy

    "Usually, people have appreciated me in edgy characters. Such films are heavy and their mainstream appeal gets restricted sometimes. But this one is very appealing and commercial. I got to do something different and couldn't leave this opportunity.

    Otherwise, Vijay's performance was spectacular and he will always be the original Arjun Reddy."

    Shahid Also Spoke About His Conversation With Prabhas

    Not so long ago, Prabhas had called Shahid Kapoor and praised the actor after seeing Kabir Singh teaser.

    Speaking about the same, Shahid said, "I spoke to Prabhas and he was very kind. We share the same hair stylist so he wanted to speak to me after watching the trailer.

    I was overwhelmed because he is such a big star and he will always be Mahendra Baahubali for us. It's good to hear such encouraging words."

    For The Unversed, Shahid Has left No Stones Untured For Kabir Singh

    Recently, while speaking to a leading daily, Shahid was quoted as saying, "I don't endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage.

    It wasn't easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children."

    Mark The Date!

    Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, arrives in the theatres on June 21, 2019.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue