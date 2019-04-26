Shahid Kapoor SHUTS UP Vijay Deverakonda's Fans Who Compared Arjun Reddy With Kabir Singh!

Shahid On Saying ‘Yes’ To The Remake Of Arjun Reddy

"Hindi audience may not know much about the film but it's an iconic film. Very few films get the kind of love this one received. Even I have done some films, which people say should not be remade. You shouldn't touch something that's so good."

Shahid: Vijay Will Always Be Original Arjun Reddy

"Usually, people have appreciated me in edgy characters. Such films are heavy and their mainstream appeal gets restricted sometimes. But this one is very appealing and commercial. I got to do something different and couldn't leave this opportunity.

Otherwise, Vijay's performance was spectacular and he will always be the original Arjun Reddy."

Shahid Also Spoke About His Conversation With Prabhas

Not so long ago, Prabhas had called Shahid Kapoor and praised the actor after seeing Kabir Singh teaser.

Speaking about the same, Shahid said, "I spoke to Prabhas and he was very kind. We share the same hair stylist so he wanted to speak to me after watching the trailer.

I was overwhelmed because he is such a big star and he will always be Mahendra Baahubali for us. It's good to hear such encouraging words."

For The Unversed, Shahid Has left No Stones Untured For Kabir Singh

Recently, while speaking to a leading daily, Shahid was quoted as saying, "I don't endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage.

It wasn't easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children."

Mark The Date!

Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, arrives in the theatres on June 21, 2019.