Shahid Kapoor SLAMS Kabir Singh Criticism: No One Brought Up Baazigar When SRK Killed Shilpa Shetty

Shahid Kapoor Is Elated With Film's Smashing Success

"Kabir Singh is among the top 10 grossers of all times in the history of Indian cinema when it comes to box office India collection. I don't think anybody can predict that their film can do that kind of business."

The Makers Were Confident About Their Film

"We felt that the product was potent; we felt that we made a good film. We knew that it's edgy and we knew that it could make certain people uncomfortable but we learnt otherwise when the movie got released."

Did Shahid Take A Dig At Some Actors Who Slammed Kabir Singh?

"As a fraternity we are certain times way behind the audience. We have created notions in our heads, which limits our own creativity and so I learnt from that."

'Kabir Singh Is An Adult Film For Adults'

"If you think cinema is an educational institution that you're taught what you should or should not to do, that's your choice. Cinema is meant to mirror life. It's about representing the truth. It's an adult film, for adults, who can distinguish between right and wrong."

The Actor Defends His Film

"Are you telling me that Mr Bachchan is someone who taught people to be a thief? You know you're going to watch a movie right, it's fiction right? I've seen situations like this in life.

When a couple fights, if a third person views it, they'll have a different idea. Fundamentally, they're in love. I've seen independent women date simple boys, and vice versa. That's how life is, it's unpredictable. Why is there a problem? You choose to take away what you want from the film. That's what democracy is all about.

We promoted the film for two months. If someone's bought a ticket, they probably wanted to see something in it. The film is about a flawed character."

Shahid Cites The Example Of 'Baazigar' & 'Sanju' To Prove His Point

"The film is about a flawed character. Preeti (Kiara Advani) is a stronger character than Kabir. Kabir doesn't know how to handle himself. Every Kabir needs a Preeti in his life.

No one brought up Baazigar, when SRK kills Shilpa Shetty. No one said anything about putting a commode seat on Sonam Kapoor's neck in Sanju. Sab Kabir Singh ke peeche kyun pade hain?"