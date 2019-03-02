Shahid Kapoor Snapped Post A Work Out Session; Taimur Is Super Happy To Go To His Play School

Shahid Kapoor After His Work Out Session

One of the celebs who is regular to the gym and is serious about his fitness regime is Shahid Kapoor. On Saturday, Shahid was snapped after his work out session at the gym. He looked cool in an all black gym outfit, wearing a black t-shirt, with black gym shorts, a hat, and a pair of black sneakers. He smiled for the cameras when he was snapped. On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. He will be starring opposite Kiara Advani in the movie.

Taimur Is So Happy To Be Going To His Play School

Taimur Ali Khan was all happy and skipping as he was taken to his play school on Saturday. He looked at the cameras and gave the cutest smile when he was snapped by the shutterbugs. He was wearing an adorable grey graphic shirt with denim shorts, and a pair of red sneakers. A few days back, Taimur was snapped polishing his horse riding skills near his house. The kid is interested in so many things already!

Inaaya Kemmu Joins Taimur

Tim Tim was joined by his cousin Inaaya Kemmu at the play school. Inaaya looked cute as a button wearing a floral zip up jacket, with grey joggers and white sneakers when she was clicked by the paparazzi. Inaaya is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan's sister, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu. Inaaya is a year younger than Taimur.

Vedhika Snapped Out And About In The City

Actress Vedhika was snapped by the paparazzi when she out and about in the city on Saturday afternoon. She looked very cute in a polka dot sleeveless top teamed with a pair of high waist denims and metallic silver shoes.