An OFFENDED Shahid Kapoor TAKES A DIG At Arjun Kapoor For His Comment On Ishaan Khattar!

Shahid Took A Potshot At Arjun

Soon after watching the clip, Shahid said, "I don't know how often Arjun is around Janhvi to know how much Ishaan is buzzing around her. I wonder. Because I mean, are they around each other a lot?"

Shahid Was Visibly Offended!

He went on to say, "For him (Arjun) to have so much detail into your buzzing. Or is he assuming that? Based on the basis of how much Janhvi talks about you or that he hears about it?"

Ishaan Reacts To Arjun’s ‘Buzzing’ Comment

Ishaan then responded and said, "I am just generally buzzing around and some of it happens to be, sort of."

Shahid was quick to interrupt and said, "Ishaan is buzzing around most people. So, it's not that as if, it's, you know, Janhvi is not special like that. Okay? She should know this."

Shahid: Ishaan Is A Buzzy Guy

"Janhvi, he buzzes around a lot of people and it started many years ago with his mother and with me and now you're one of those people he buzzes around, so he's a buzzy guy."

Ishaan was also seen mouthing ‘I am sorry' to the camera which was meant for Janhvi.

Shahid Also Talked About His Parents’ Separation

In the same episode, Shahid also talked about his parents' broken marriage and said, "There are so many different types of relationships that exist today and I don't think there are any rules to the game.

It's all about love, togetherness, forgiving, learning to move on and learning to prioritize the fact that you eventually want to be together."