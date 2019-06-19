Kabir Singh Diaries: Shahid Kapoor Thought Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy Would Be A Massy Movie

In his latest interview with HT, when Shahid Kapoor was asked did he has any apprehensions before taking it up Kabir Singh, he said, "The remake rights were up for grabs. So, people wanted to find an actor who would be interested. I was sure that it's a south remake; and so you have preconceived notions ki bahut massy hogi."

The actor further revealed how his perception changed after watching the film. "But, when I saw it I was surprised. It was raw, unfiltered and not trying to be all nice and happy. It had a fresh energy to it."

"The Hindi audience can see this film, because when I saw it, I never felt that I couldn't connect to it. Of course, there were thoughts like 'what if it doesn't turn out to be so good?'. But my only condition was that the same director (Sandeep Vanga) made it, and that's what happened," said Shahid Kapoor.

When asked if the role affected him in anyway, Shahid said, "I had to undergo a physical transformation, and my state of mind needed to go from a happy family man to a self-destructive crazy doctor. It was a lot to deal with both physically and mentally."

In the same interview, Shahid also spoke about his kids - Misha and Zain and said that, "My kids are like energiser bunnies. They are full of positive energy. I don't need anything else. I spend time with them, and I am fine."

Kabir Singh is all set to hit the theatres on this Friday i.e., June 21, 2019.