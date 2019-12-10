Shahid Kapoor To Commence Shoot Of ‘Jersey’ On December 13 Despite Being Severely Ill

What makes Shahid Kapoor shine bright is not only his commitment to his performance, but also a strong work ethic which makes him a pleasure to work with, according to filmmakers. Shahid is set to start the shoot of his next film, the remake of hit Telugu film Jersey, and is going to do so while he suffers a bout of ill health.

Shahid has been severely ill for a while, and although he has been advised to put all his work commitments on hold and take bed rest, the actor is keeping up his commitments.

According to a source, "Shahid is a thorough professional and a man of his words. Therefore, even though the doctor had advised him bed rest, he tried to fulfill his commitments for a recent award ceremony to the best ability. Although, he again fell severely ill, Shahid didn't want anyone to suffer any kind of loss. Now, keeping his health in mind, the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey will start a week later from December 13."

Producer Aman Gill says, "Shahid has a very professional approach towards work and he has always given his best. However, he recently fell extremely ill, and his health is of utmost importance to us. Therefore for him to recover fully we decided to delay the film's shoot by a week and now will start on Friday 13th December."

The Hindi remake of Jersey is going to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original starring Telugu actor Nani. Reportedly, Shahid will be reuniting with his father Pankaj Kapur on screen in the remake, wherein Pankaj will play the role of a mentor-like figure to Shahid. Jersey tells the story of a young man's striving to make it big in the Indian cricket team, and is scheduled for release on August 28, 2020.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Kapur To Re-Unite With Son Shahid Kapoor For 'Jersey'

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Reaction While Watching Nani's 'Jersey': 'I Cried Four Times'