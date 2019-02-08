Shahid Kapoor Walks The Ramp; Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh Slay Their Looks While Promoting Gully Boy

Alia's Glam Jump Suit

Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses in Bollywood right now and her fans can't wait to watch every movie of hers. We will soon be seeing Alia on the big screen in Gully Boy, a movie based on the underground rap scene in Mumbai. During the promotions of the movie on Thursday evening, Alia looked stylish and cool, wearing a dazzling jumpsuit. The movie will be premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival on Feb 14th, and the tickets are apparently already sold out!

Ranveer's Quirk Style Quotient Knows No Bounds

We will get to see Ranveer Singh play the role of an aspiring street rapper in Gully Boy and we have no doubts that he will kill it with his performance as usual. Ranveer was in his usual quirky style mode during Gully Boy promotions on Thursday. He was wearing an eccentric ensemble with a printed shirt and pants, and a long printed overcoat, teamed with a pair of yellow sneakers. Ranveer has also started prepping for his role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, for the movie '83.

Shahid Kapoor & Vani Kapoor Slay It On The Ramp

Shahid Kapoor and Vani Kapoor walked the ramp at Marks & Spencer Spring Collection on Thursday evening. Shahid looked totally suave in a printed shirt with black pants, and a blazer which he hung over his shoulders. He sported a snazzy pair of fluorescent yellow sneakers and sunglasses. Vani, on the other hand, looked like a total boss woman in a baby pink pant suit with a white shirt.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Shahid has been busy shooting for Kabir Singh, a Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. He will be starring opposite Kiara Advani in the movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 21st, 2019.