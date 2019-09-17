English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Did Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Just Stir Up Controversy? Netizens Call Out Her Double Standard

    By
    |

    Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is yet again in the limelight for all the wrong reasons - credit goes to her latest photoshoot for a popular magazine. Wondering what went wrong? It all happened when Mira appeared on the cover page of Vogue magazine along with her actor-hubby, Shahid Kapoor and gave a joint interview about her wedding and kids.

    Mira Grabs Eyeballs For All The Wrong Reasons

    Mira Grabs Eyeballs For All The Wrong Reasons

    The magazine cover didn't go well with many of her followers and they called her out on her Instagram page. Netizens troll and slam Shahid's wife for her double standards as she had once stated that she doesn't support nepotism and now, she chose to feature on a magazine cover just because she is Shahid Kapoor's wife.

    Netizens Call Out Her ‘Double Standards’

    Netizens Call Out Her ‘Double Standards’

    Mitali @filmibaaz: "Mira Kapoor, wife of Shahid Kapoor told on Koffee with Karan episode that she is against Nepotism. Now she is getting covered on Vogue because she is wife of Shahid Kapoor."

    @soulpositive3: "I thought you were not fond of bollywood, such a nice way of having double standards."

    Netizens Troll Mira Left & Right

    Netizens Troll Mira Left & Right

    @prishaaagandhi: "Married a celeb and gave birth to two of his children, easiest way to reach Vogue😁."

    @juhi_bhtt: "when you contributed nothing in group assignment and still end up getting an ‘A'."

    Fans Ask ‘What Is Mira Doing On Vogue Cover?’

    Fans Ask ‘What Is Mira Doing On Vogue Cover?’

    @joem1503: "I dont get it! Can anyone be in a vogue cover! Just because u have a celeb husband/wife doesn't mean you're entitled to be treated same like a celeb. You gottaa earn some respect for having done something n not just being a trophy wife. Its nothing personal but I think the ppl who actually deserve it should get the chance."

    @wildheartbella_: "What she did is the real question here ?"

    @saps26: "Seriously, what has she done to be on the vogue cover!! Shocked!"

    What's your take on it? Do share with us in the comments section below.

    (Social media posts are unedited.)

    IIFA Rocks 2019: Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Chiselled Back; Vicky Kaushal's Hot Look Steals Our Hearts

    More SHAHID KAPOOR News

    Read more about: shahid kapoor mira rajput
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 21:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue