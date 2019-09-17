Did Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Just Stir Up Controversy? Netizens Call Out Her Double Standard

Mira Grabs Eyeballs For All The Wrong Reasons

The magazine cover didn't go well with many of her followers and they called her out on her Instagram page. Netizens troll and slam Shahid's wife for her double standards as she had once stated that she doesn't support nepotism and now, she chose to feature on a magazine cover just because she is Shahid Kapoor's wife.

Netizens Call Out Her ‘Double Standards’

Mitali @filmibaaz: "Mira Kapoor, wife of Shahid Kapoor told on Koffee with Karan episode that she is against Nepotism. Now she is getting covered on Vogue because she is wife of Shahid Kapoor."

@soulpositive3: "I thought you were not fond of bollywood, such a nice way of having double standards."

Netizens Troll Mira Left & Right

@prishaaagandhi: "Married a celeb and gave birth to two of his children, easiest way to reach Vogue😁."

@juhi_bhtt: "when you contributed nothing in group assignment and still end up getting an ‘A'."

Fans Ask ‘What Is Mira Doing On Vogue Cover?’

@joem1503: "I dont get it! Can anyone be in a vogue cover! Just because u have a celeb husband/wife doesn't mean you're entitled to be treated same like a celeb. You gottaa earn some respect for having done something n not just being a trophy wife. Its nothing personal but I think the ppl who actually deserve it should get the chance."

@wildheartbella_: "What she did is the real question here ?"

@saps26: "Seriously, what has she done to be on the vogue cover!! Shocked!"

What's your take on it? Do share with us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)