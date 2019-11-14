Shahid Kapoor Wishes All The Best To Ranveer Singh For '83; Says He's Looking Forward To It

Last night, actor Shahid Kapoor graced the Global Spa Fit and Fab Awards 2019 and opened up about shooting for his next project, Jersey - a film based on cricket. Shahid said that he used to think that he was a good cricketer, as he used to open for his school team. The actor further added that it is fun to play cricket just like that, but when one does a film around the game, one needs to have the right technique and dedicate a lot of time to it.

"I am trying to give as much time as I can because I think we are in a time where authenticity is very important. As an actor, you cannot get away without being very convincing if you are playing a sportsperson. So, I am trying to get as close as I can. I am practising every day with full gear. Jersey will come out next year in August," revealed Shahid Kapoor.

Apart from Jersey, there's one more film, which is based on the same subject and coming next year. It's none other than Ranveer Singh's '83. When Shahid was asked about his reaction over two films coming next year on the same subject i.e. cricket, here's what the actor said:

"I am aware that there are two films (based on cricket) coming out next year. There might be a third film. '83 is a wonderful subject, and I wish them all the best. It is about India lifting the 1983 World Cup, and I think everybody wants to watch it."

"Jersey is a very personal film. It is a human journey, and it touched me deeply. It is a very emotional film. Both films have their own unique identity, and I am looking forward to seeing '83."