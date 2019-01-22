Shahrukh- Gauri Khan's Throwback Picture With Hrithik Roshan In A Tuk-Tuk Will Win Your Hearts!

If you folks follow Farah Khan on Instagram, you would know that the choreographer-director often posts throwback pictures on her social media pages and leaves her fans asking for more. This afternoon, Farah dug into her photo album and shared a picture which lit everyone's faces.

Farah shared a 'Throwback Tuesday' picture which was taken in 2003 in Koh Samui, Thailand. The click has Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan and Hrithik Roshan captured in a frame. Check out the picture here.

She captioned the picture as, "Tuesday throwback!! New year s eve.. Only in Koh Samoi could @iamsrk @hrithikroshan @gaurikhan travel in a TukTuk..😄#memories #2003#nighttoremember @putlu @udayc sorryyyyy ul we're sitting on the opposite side 😂."

ALSO READ: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan's Drastic Transformation Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped!

While Hrithik clad in a white vest, Shahrukh and Farah are seen posing for the camera, Gauri seems busy speaking to someone else.

We absolutely love Farah's Instagram page and here are some more throwback pictures which she has shared in the past-

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan's last film 'Zero' failed to work its charm at the box office. The superstar's next was reported to be the biopic on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma titled 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha'. But rumours are rife that King Khan has opted out of the film. The actor is also reportedly a part of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

Speaking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor will be next seen in Super 30 which has him essaying the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. He is also teaming up with Tiger Shroff for the first time for Siddharth Anand's next film.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Offends Vicky Kaushal's Fans; Gets Trolled Over His Review On Uri: The Surgical Strike