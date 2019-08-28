Shahrukh Khan & Alia Bhatt SHAMED & SLAMMED By A Pakistani Actress; Netizens Shush Her Up

I find this strange. On the one hand Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs without so much as an acknowledgment. “Copyright violation” and “royalty payments” obviously mean nothing.https://t.co/2x48WIGjf3 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 24, 2019

Mehwish Hayat Calls Out Alia Bhatt

After many netizens pointed out the similarity between Alia Bhatt's latest single, Prada and Gore rang ka zamana from Vital Signs' album, Mehwish Hayat slammed the actress for the same.

Mehwish Hayat Gets Slammed By Netizens

Not That Guy @manidar: "Vital signs actually reprise a punjabi folk song without giving credits to anyone. This song has been sung in both sides of punjab for over 50 years. vital signs made a lot of copy songs like yaar nai harde, mehndi ki raat, o sanama, us rah per (intro music) etc. Don't rush."

Ankit Sharma @bandiya_kumar: "Hey @MehwishHayat have u heard of a indian song from 1973 koi sehri babu ...i think its a rip off indian song not a Pakistani song. Just to be clear..."

Aanand @akkilife: "@MehwishHayat Well This song is copied from Movie Loafer(1973) Song name is -Koi sehri Babu.Btw Pakistani band copied from this song;) so before writing do some research."

This just vindicates what I have been saying for so long. Another week & yet another anti-Pakistan project. Now can we wake up, smell the coffee & see Bollywood’s agenda for what it is?@iamsrk Be patriotic, nobody is stopping you - just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us. https://t.co/iCElRpJAa1 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 23, 2019

Mehwish Hayat Attacks SRK

The Pakistani actress slammed the superstar for vilifying the people of Pakistan through his Netflix project, Bard Of Blood. However, this tweet also turned out divisive and the actress got schooled by many netizens for attacking SRK.

Here's How They Reacted..

✨ Forever❤️ @AlizaJF12: "First of all it's not about Pakistan(it's about Terrorism) and talking about showing Pakistan in a bad light , so let me remind u the drama of Fawad khan and sanam baloch's #Dastaan. You also know very well how cruel they projected Indians in it. So better don't go that way."

N@Vd€€P @navdeep79534927: "First of all It's a Netflix tv series ma'am. Get your basics right. This Tv series is for the consumption of audience from all over the world just like Sacred Games."

Tenny @cktenny: "This is a true story from a spy fiction novel written by Bilal sidiqqi. There is nothing anti pakistan. and celebrities in Pakistan need to stop taking selfies with terrorist."

Sodhi @Sodhi1666: :A poisonous snake is a poisonous snake and can kill with one bite, so one should stay away from a poisonous snake. This is a fact and not vilification of the snake. Sorry madam, your arguments cut no ice. Try again."

(Social media posts are unedited)