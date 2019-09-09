Shahrukh Khan Dances With Dwayne Bravo For ‘Lungi Dance'

After his team Trinbago Knight Riders made a third straight victory in the Caribbean Premier League on Sunday, Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan celebrated it with his iconic 'Lungi dance'.

His fans page shared several videos of the actor dancing along with cricketer Dwayne Bravo to the song, which was from Shahrukh's film 'Chennai Express'. He can be seen accompanied by several other players of the team, who are visibly partying the night out at the success celebration held on a ferry. You can catch the video here.

The team Trinbago Knight Riders has many West Indian cricket players. Shahrukh owns the Kolkata Knight Riders that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shahrukh, who has never shied away from openly showing his enthusiasm for sports, has been voicing out for his team's victory. Ever since the championship tournament in the Caribbean Islands started, he has been actively into it. There were a few more videos that showed him making moves with cheerleaders and happily getting clicked with cricketers like Chris Gayle.

On the work front, Shahrukh recently slammed rumours about his films. On Sunday, he took to Twitter and dismissed all other claims that speculated his future projects. On a sarcastic tone, the actor mentioned that he has not signed any project that he has not mentioned about.

He wrote, "It's always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it's just post truth." (sic)

In a recent interview, the actor also dismissed rumours of obtaining rights to Netflix's crime thriller series, Money Heist.

Last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, his upcoming ventures as a producer include Bard of Blood with Emraan Hashmi, zombie show Betaal as well as Class of 83 starring Bobby Deol.