Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Makes Her Acting Debut With This Short Film; First Poster Out!

This Looks Interesting

In one of the water-colored posters, the star kid is seen smiling. Going by the looks of it, this one definitely catches the eye.

We Just Can't Wait To See Suhana's Acting Chops

In yet another poster, Suhana and her co-star's name is written in bold yellow lettering.

When She Got Candid About Her Acting Aspirations

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Suhana said, "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest."

This Is What SRK Had Said About His Kids' Bollywood Dreams

"Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course. Aisa nahi hai ki tumhara baap actor hai toh set pe aake assistant director ban jaao. Similarly, Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it's my belief that they shouldn't start acting [in movies] yet," the superstar was quoted as saying in an HT interview.