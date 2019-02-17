Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Says She Would Like To Date This Actor!

SRK Would Like To Date This South Korean Sensation

During an Instagram chat session was asked, "Actor you wanna date?" The young lady shared this picture of South Korean pop singer, actor, songwriter and model Kim Jun-myeon popularly known by his stage name Suho and wrote, "him^.^".

Suhana's Acting Aspirations

In her interview with Vogue, Suhana had said, "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest."

Does She Feel The Pressure Of Being Shahrukh Khan's Daughter?

"I don't think about that. I just want to work hard and finish university first. I want to do things that aren't mainstream. I know it's not the best idea. What I love about acting is that I don't have to be myself, I can be completely different."

Suhana On Dealing With Trolls

"At home, things are normal and everything is cool, but the challenges are outside. I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media.

Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don't know you, and they don't know what they're talking about, but they're just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence.

I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can't honestly say that I don't get upset by it. It's annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems."