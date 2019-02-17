Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Says She Would Like To Date This Actor!
Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana is keen to pursue a career in films and has already started dabblling with theatre. In an interview with Zoom, her father had revealed, "She always had this inclination to be an actor. And these are her learning years because I think she should do theatre for next 3, 4, 5 years...as long as she wishes to. Hone up the craft."
While we will have to wait for sometime for Suhana's big Bollywood debut, the star kid recently did reveal the name of the one actor she would like to date. Is Papa Khan listening?
SRK Would Like To Date This South Korean Sensation
During an Instagram chat session was asked, "Actor you wanna date?" The young lady shared this picture of South Korean pop singer, actor, songwriter and model Kim Jun-myeon popularly known by his stage name Suho and wrote, "him^.^".
Suhana's Acting Aspirations
In her interview with Vogue, Suhana had said, "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest."
Does She Feel The Pressure Of Being Shahrukh Khan's Daughter?
"I don't think about that. I just want to work hard and finish university first. I want to do things that aren't mainstream. I know it's not the best idea. What I love about acting is that I don't have to be myself, I can be completely different."
Suhana On Dealing With Trolls
"At home, things are normal and everything is cool, but the challenges are outside. I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media.
Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don't know you, and they don't know what they're talking about, but they're just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence.
I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can't honestly say that I don't get upset by it. It's annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems."
