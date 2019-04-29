Shahrukh Khan DEEPLY AFFECTED by Zero Failure; Takes This Major Decision!

King Khan Plans To Take Some Time Off

In an interview with CRI Hindi in China, ""This time, I didn't feel like doing it. I thought, this time, I will take out time to watch films and listen to scripts and read books."

Some Family Time

"My kids are also finishing their college life. Suhana is still in college, Aryan will hopefully pass his college in a year. I want to spend more time with my family."

SRK Takes This Shocking Decision

"I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it."

The Actor Is Yet To Decide His Next Project

"A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it."

SRK Wasn't Keen To Show Zero At Beijing Film Festival

"I said I'd come even if they don't want to show the film, because I've wanted to visit for a long time. It's a different experience because we made the film with a lot of love, but many people did not like it."

The Actor Is Detached From The Film Since The Release

"If the audience didn't like it, then so be it, there's nothing that can be done."