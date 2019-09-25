Shahrukh Khan Didn't Talk To Priyanka Chopra About Don 3? Cold War To Be Blamed? PeeCee Drops A Hint

PeeCee Reacts To Don 3

When asked if she will return with Don 3, PeeCee told Mumbai Mirror, "You will have to ask the producers that. No one has spoken to me about it, it's been almost 10 years."

We can't help but pick the subtle hint of PeeCee's that neither she nor SRK is on talking terms!

PeeCee Reacts To Collaborating With SLB

In the same interview, when Priyanka was asked if she's aware of the rumours that Alia Bhatt has supposedly replaced her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, based on the brothel world, she said that she has no idea as she hasn't signed a Hindi film yet because she is doing two projects in the US and she will kick-start another project next year.

PeeCee also asserted that she is a fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and whatever he makes, she will always be his fan.

Priyanka Chopra On Kalpana Chawla Biopic

Priyanka also addressed the rumours of doing a biopic on astronaut Kalpana Chawla and said that the script is still underway and once it is ready, she will green-light it.

What's Happening In The US...

Speaking of her work in the US, Priyanka Chopra said, "I've just wrapped up a kiddie superhero movie with (director) Robert Rodriguez. It also has Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater and a bunch of other actors and 11 kids. Then, there's the adaptation of the book, The White Tiger and a romcom with Mindy Kaling inspired by my own wedding which I'm producing."