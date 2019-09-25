English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahrukh Khan Didn't Talk To Priyanka Chopra About Don 3? Cold War To Be Blamed? PeeCee Drops A Hint

    By
    |

    On one side, foes like Deepika Padukone-Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan-Vivek Oberoi are turning friends; Priyanka Chopra and Shahrukh Khan, on the other, who used to share a warm equation, haven't ended their cold war yet! The reason behind the alleged rift between Shahrukh and PeeCee is known to none, but it's pretty clear they're not on good terms. Since a long time, rumours of Don 3 have been buzzing in the industry, and now PeeCee addresses the same!

    PeeCee Reacts To Don 3

    PeeCee Reacts To Don 3

    When asked if she will return with Don 3, PeeCee told Mumbai Mirror, "You will have to ask the producers that. No one has spoken to me about it, it's been almost 10 years."

    We can't help but pick the subtle hint of PeeCee's that neither she nor SRK is on talking terms!

    PeeCee Reacts To Collaborating With SLB

    PeeCee Reacts To Collaborating With SLB

    In the same interview, when Priyanka was asked if she's aware of the rumours that Alia Bhatt has supposedly replaced her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, based on the brothel world, she said that she has no idea as she hasn't signed a Hindi film yet because she is doing two projects in the US and she will kick-start another project next year.

    PeeCee also asserted that she is a fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and whatever he makes, she will always be his fan.

    Priyanka Chopra On Kalpana Chawla Biopic

    Priyanka Chopra On Kalpana Chawla Biopic

    Priyanka also addressed the rumours of doing a biopic on astronaut Kalpana Chawla and said that the script is still underway and once it is ready, she will green-light it.

    What's Happening In The US...

    What's Happening In The US...

    Speaking of her work in the US, Priyanka Chopra said, "I've just wrapped up a kiddie superhero movie with (director) Robert Rodriguez. It also has Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater and a bunch of other actors and 11 kids. Then, there's the adaptation of the book, The White Tiger and a romcom with Mindy Kaling inspired by my own wedding which I'm producing."

    Priyanka Chopra BREAKS SILENCE On Salman Khan Controversy Over Bharat; Says THIS About His Taunts!

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue